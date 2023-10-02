Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Trading 3% Higher

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.59 and last traded at $112.57. 120,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 939,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,609,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,911,000 after buying an additional 894,974 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 152,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 49,725 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.