Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading 2.6% Higher

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.12 and last traded at $63.85. 37,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 212,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CAMT. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Get Camtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAMT

Camtek Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 9.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.