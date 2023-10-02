Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 395,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Popular Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Popular stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 113,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.85. Popular has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $77.45.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $954.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.37 million. Popular had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 25.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BPOP

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $450,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $142,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $450,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,850 shares of company stock valued at $905,507. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 51.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 47.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.