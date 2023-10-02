LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 33,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 347,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNZA. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

