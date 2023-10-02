Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.64. Approximately 10,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 122,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Corporación América Airports from $8.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 4.2% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 0.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 831.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 989.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

