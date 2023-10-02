Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 225,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BREZR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. 5,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,745. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

