Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading Up 2.5%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.18. Approximately 101,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,310,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Rambus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rambus

Rambus Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,582.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Rambus by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rambus by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,311,000 after buying an additional 488,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.