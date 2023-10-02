Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Trading Down 5.2%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 3,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 22,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

