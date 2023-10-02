Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Update

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 15,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,578,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,838,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,351.00, for a total transaction of $53,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,262,616 shares in the company, valued at $17,458,258,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,213,120. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 9.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BLNK traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.02. 1,114,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 132.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLNK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Blink Charging

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

