ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 6.2%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. 220,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,683,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 9.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

