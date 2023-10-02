ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 6.2%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. 220,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,683,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
ImmunityBio Trading Down 9.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunityBio
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.