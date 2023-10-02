Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Trading Up 2.2%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.36. Approximately 360,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,757,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,006 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,167,000 after acquiring an additional 901,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

