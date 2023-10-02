Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Raised by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.9% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $41,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $756,836,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $199,101,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $74.21. 4,759,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $82.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

