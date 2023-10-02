Everipedia (IQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Everipedia has a market cap of $63.32 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 17,022,926,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency designed to build a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia, and integrates AI for article summarization. The token serves as a governance and DeFi mechanism, enabling IQ stakers to influence platform decisions. BrainDAO manages the IQ token and maintains a treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, and other digital assets. IQ holders can participate in the HiIQ staking system and receive rewards for contributing to the encyclopedia. The maximum supply of IQ tokens is capped at 21 billion. The project began in 2018 with an airdrop to EOS holders, ensuring broad distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

