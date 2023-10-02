SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,440 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for 6.2% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Command Bank owned 1.00% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $65,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 150,090 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179,463 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.30. 1,104,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,708. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

