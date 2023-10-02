Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Hologic by 98,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hologic by 80.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 506.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.28. 667,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,655. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

