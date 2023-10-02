First Command Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,351,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 14.9% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Command Bank owned about 0.16% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $158,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,543,802 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

