First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 504,442 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,442 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Cowa LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 13,179,463 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $86,743,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 102,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,581,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,708. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.