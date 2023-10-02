First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up 0.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.29% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTF. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,111,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 789,334 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,398,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,622,000.

Shares of INTF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.43. 40,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,366. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $887.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

