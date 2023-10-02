CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,822 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 114,738 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT remained flat at $22.04 during trading on Monday. 8,683,604 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

