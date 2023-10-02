Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 363 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.22. 5,835,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,561,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.