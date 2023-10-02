Nilsine Partners LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $784,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.98. 3,927,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,161,493. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

