D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.57. 1,433,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

