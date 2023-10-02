McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $4.88 on Monday, reaching $258.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $231.71 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.