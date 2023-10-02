Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 10,050 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,531,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,244,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

