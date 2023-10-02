Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Cut by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,295,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,274. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.