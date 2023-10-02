Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.9 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.56. 1,894,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,783. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $231.71 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.