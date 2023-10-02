SOMESING Hits Market Cap of $43.26 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $43.26 million and approximately $765,456.57 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,856,843,098 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

