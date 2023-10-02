Efinity Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $77,601.41 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $43.06 million and $77,601.41 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,172,656 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

