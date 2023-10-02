OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001789 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $70.45 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00034077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00026230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003141 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.