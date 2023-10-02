NYM (NYM) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

NYM (NYM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. NYM has a market cap of $37.03 million and approximately $944,299.62 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NYM has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One NYM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NYM Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 554,289,870.886699 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.11298397 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $906,268.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

