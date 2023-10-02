Hooked Protocol Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $51.72 million and $6.25 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,434,910 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 58,434,910.07570569 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.91683671 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $7,127,599.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

