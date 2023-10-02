3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.12. 4,861,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.21.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.