Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 1.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,774 shares of company stock worth $19,343,837. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.39.

Intuit Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of INTU traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $513.79. 898,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,665. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.03. The company has a market capitalization of $144.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

