Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 3.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $29,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.52. 3,637,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,217,663. The company has a market capitalization of $453.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

