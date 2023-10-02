iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.32. 509,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,077. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.20.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.