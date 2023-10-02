Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,348,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.24. 501,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,289. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.82.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

