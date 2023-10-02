Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 898 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

EFA stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.81. 7,168,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,748,988. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.