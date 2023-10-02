Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,025,615. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.