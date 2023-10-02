Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 211.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.1 %

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,826,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.19. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,710 shares of company stock worth $3,742,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $12,816,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

