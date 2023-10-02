Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Susquehanna

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 126.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RUN. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

RUN stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. 7,813,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,065,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,065,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,042 shares of company stock worth $881,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sunrun by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 6.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

