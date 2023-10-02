Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 123.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.60. 22,057,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,540,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $189.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

