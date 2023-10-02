Susquehanna Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $8.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPWR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Get SunPower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPWR

SunPower Stock Down 7.6 %

SPWR stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.70. 2,612,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,708. The stock has a market cap of $998.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.89. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SunPower by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 24.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.