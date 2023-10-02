Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 193.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VKTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.91. 878,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,546. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.59. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $25.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.