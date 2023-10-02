Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

CPSI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 64,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,417. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.17 million, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $84.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

