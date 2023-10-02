Susquehanna Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $175.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.93.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $3.17 on Monday, hitting $116.98. 1,966,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,295. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $116.33 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average is $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

