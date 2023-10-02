Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $54.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBLX. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,310,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,946,394. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,595,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,875 shares of company stock worth $31,909,869 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Roblox by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

