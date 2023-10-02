CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,679. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average is $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.23%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

