CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CINF traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.17. The stock had a trading volume of 209,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,008. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

