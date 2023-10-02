CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after purchasing an additional 902,153 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $272,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $139.70. 739,649 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.