CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,639 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.98. 1,671,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,331. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

